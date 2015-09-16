Kanye West Drops New Song At #YeezySeason2 Show

The Yeezy Season 2 presentation went down today in NYC. Although relatively few got to see the collection in person, plenty of photos having been trickling onto the Internets, and Yeezy debuted a new song, reportedly called “Fade.”

Some of the celebs on hand included Pusha T, Drake, Miguel, Anna Wintour and of course, North West

The new song debuted features Ty Dolla $ign and Post Malone and reportedly titled “I Feel Enslaved” initially, though Pitchfork claims it is called “Fade.”

Check out the new “tan” Yeezy 750 Boost colorway below, the new song, and more images from the collection on the following pages (new song on the last page).

the new yeezy 750 boost colorway that debuted at #YeezySeason2 pic.twitter.com/a6MvrwNTk6 — Four Pins (@Four_Pins) September 16, 2015

—

Photos: Twitter/Instagram

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »