T.I. Explains Why He Severed Ties With Iggy Azalea [VIDEO]

The artist currently known as T.I. has a lot going on for himself, today and in the near future but during his latest visit to Hot 97’s Ebro In The Morning, he had to add a little clarity to a business partnership that did bodily harm to his public approval rating.

Tip has been credited with being the one who introduced Iggy Azalea to the masses but ever since her biggest and breakout hit, “Fancy” got her to the center of attention, their relationship was noticeably strained and Tip has gone on record repeatedly that she didn’t really heed the advice he dished out.

When asked about the Australian star, Tip admitted her hustle took “a bit of a rest stop” and he couldn’t actually recall the time he had last spoken to her.

“After the Q-Tip thing…after I smoothed it over,” the ATLien recalled, referencing the time Kamaal The Abstract sonned her in front of the entire Twitter nation. “Everything was cool and then they came back and undid. It’s not that I got tired of cleaning it up….I’m loyal partner and If I rock with you I rock with you. Right or wrong. We’ll discuss that later in the car. But right now, I’ma block the bullets, but when I say go…go. Just go. Don’t stand around and talk while I’m blocking bullets. You slowing me down! I just feel ‘they’ [the world of Iggy Azalea] needed some time to adjust.”

On the flipside, Tip did acknowledge that Iggy had a lot thrown on her plate for her rookie but bygones are currently bygones as far as he concerned.

The rest of the interview features plenty of other associated juicy tidbits, including an indirect confirmation that the Drake piss story actually happened.

