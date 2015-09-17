Chris Brown Wanted For Questioning After Kicking Woman Off Tour Bus

Chris Brown can’t win for losing. The authorities want to speak to Breezy and his crew after they allegedly gave the boot to a woman on their tour bus.

Reports TMZ:

The incident went down Monday night outside Platinum 84 Gentleman’s Club in Denver where Chris, French Montana, and Fetty Wap were shooting a new music video.

We’re told a woman, who was not part of the production, claims she was forcibly thrown off Brown’s bus after refusing to give up her cell phone. There were strict “no cell phone” rules, because no one wanted video or photos secretly shot.

The woman also claims her cell phone was broken in the melee.

Law enforcement sources tell us the woman filed a report for 3rd degree assault … and cops say Chris and his entourage are “persons of interest.”