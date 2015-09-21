Here’s How Chris Brown & Meek Mill Responded To Drake & Future’s #WATTBA [Photos]

Drake and Future’s full-length collaborative project, What a Time To Be Alive a.k.a. #WATTBA on social media, managed to do break the Internet yesterday (September 20) even with a stacked television lineup consisting of the Emmy Awards and NFL football.

Despite the mixtape largely being about the two rap stars’ greatness, there are a few choice lines that can be perceived as direct shots to Drake’s notorious rivals, Chris Brown and Meek Mill.

Although neither were directly named, Drizzy damn sure namedropped Brown’s ex-girlfriend on the track, “Live From the Gutter” where he spit “This for my ni**as on that bullsh*t and that nonsense/This for my dogs who go Karrueche with the chopsticks.”

It didn’t take long for Breezy to learn he was being toyed with but unlike his reaction with The Game, he went ahead and took the high road. Sort of.

“I’m too blessed for the bullsh*t,” he captioned on an Instagram post with him and daughter, Royalty. “People who have had to sit a watch me for years do me and watch their females actually love me always show their insecurities. I embrace anything God has given me. It’s bigger than this music sh*t. I’m content with being Chris Brown. A lot of people are unhappy and a lot of these artist lie to the fans or rely on hype to gain substance. You ni**as bore me. I’ma keep being who God made me to be! #IAMMUSIC #othersbarelyholdanote #thesehandsworkgreat”

As for Meek Mill, he pretty much got an entire record dedicated to his failed battle this past summer on the song “30 For 30 Freestyle” with lines like, “I mean, I say hats off for a solid effort/But we didn’t flinch for a second, we got our sh*t together/Yeah, not here to fight wars/But ni**as wanna talk high scores,” and a more direct approach to referencing the ghostwriting allegations with, “I might take Quentin [Miller] to Follies/You hate your life, just be honest.”

The Philly rapper waved the white flag after “Back to Back” became an instant classic so no one is expecting him to hop back in the booth to regain his dignity. Yet, he did offer up a simple post on Instagram where he summed up his entire thoughts on the tape.

Future Hendrix didn’t exactly douse his estranged baby mama Ciara and her All-Pro boyfriend Russell Wilson because the fans did it for him. Following the tape’s release, she was endured a double trolling because the Seattle Seahawks are now 0-2.

