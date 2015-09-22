Chance The Rapper Becomes A Father [Photo]

Chance The Rapper has accomplished a lot in his brief 22 years on earth but his proudest moment may have come this week when he glanced at his newborn daughter for the first time.

That’s right, the kid who won everybody over with “acid rap” has matured a little bit and become a proud parent.

He revealed the joyous news in an Instagram post and summarized his thoughts all in one blip.

“I got to take my child home,” the Chicago MC wrote for his 786,000 followers. “Thank God, her mother, our families, the medical staff at Women’s Prentice and an amazing organization called The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chicago. I love this time in my life, and I’ve learned to love better because of it. I wanted make a grandiose and poetic statement with her weight and size and DOB to show how much this means to me, but I think it’d be more appropriate and fatherly of me to just say thanks to those who helped us during this pregnancy, and ask for a little privacy in this time for me and my new family to get settled.”

It shall prove interesting to see how Chance’s new responsibility will affect his music but it likely will provide some depth and growth stringent fans demand of their favorite artists.

Photo: Instagram/Chance The Rapper

