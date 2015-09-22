Diddy Reigns Supreme On Forbes Hip-Hop Cash Kings 2015 List [Photos]

Another year has been recorded in the history books and Sean “Puff Daddy” “Diddy” Combs has taken the crown. Despite a strong year for Dr. Dre that included the release of his first album in fifteen years, a box office smash and the unveiling of Apple Music, the legendary producer concedes to the Bad Boy who netted $65 million without doing any of those things. Embed from Getty Images

Diddy Tops Forbes Hip-Hop Cash Kings 2015 List

Forbes’ residential expert Zack O’Malley Greenburg has all the what’s and why’s in his yearly writeup and you can peep who else made the Forbes Hip-Hop Cash Kings 2015 list in the gallery below. The tenth entry will definitely make you go “hmm…”

