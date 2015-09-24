50 Cent Reacts To Empire Diss: “F*ck Empire, Tell Em’ We Said” [VIDEO]

Similar to Donnie McClurkin, 50 Cent was an unsolicited name drop on yesterday’s premiere for the second season of FOX’s Empire. While it is unknown whether or not the Power executive producer was tuned in like 16 million other people, it’s a definite that the news he was mentioned got back to him.

At the start of the show, Taraji P. Henson’s character Cookie Lyon glanced at her phone and spat “50 Cent still taking jabs at us. Look at what he put on the ‘Gram. Thirsty-ass,” a direct response to all the social media outbursts the G-Unit boss has fired at his primetime rival.

With the opportunity for a story like this one here too good to pass up, 50 took to his Instagram while in the studio and gave several responses.

“Can’t believe Cookie would say some shit like that about me,” he said, pretending to be astonished. “Thirsty, me? Thirsty? C’mon. You stupid?”

In another he seen he quotes: “Man, me and Cookie go way back,” he says. “You know I hit that.” It’s unclear whether he’s talking about his Power character Kanan in a parallel universe or the actual Curtis Jackson at this point, but whatever.

He also posted a meme of Omari Hardwick and Joseph Sikora as Ghost and Tommy with a caption that read, “F*ck Empire, tell em’ we said” and another video where he pretended to be Empire’s director a.k.a. Lee Daniels and was very explicit in making sure the man-to-man kiss scenes were on point.

It’s all in good fun for the sport of competition. Hit the next two pages for more of the 50 Cent Empire comedy hour.

