Is Drake’s Summer P Name Drop On “I’m The Plug” Jab At DJ Drama?

One of the tracks on Drake and Future‘s collaborative project What A Time To Be Alive is “I’m The Plug,” and features a blistering closing verse from the Canadian superstar. Early on in the verse, Drake name drops DJ Drama’s ex-wife Summer P. Walker which has some fans are wondering if it was a subliminal shot at the Philadelphia executive.

Drake’s verse, which also seems to take a dig at rival Meek Mill, reads as follows:

“Whole time I was ready, they was like ‘hold up wait a minute’ I was like ‘nah n*gga let’s get it’/ This that OVO Halloween gang, you know how I’m rocking already/ If you come here trying to take some there’s a lot more where that came from/ And it really ain’t no thing, I got Summer P in this thing/I just drop the jig in my Red Bull and it really gave me wings.”

Over the summer when news broke about Drake’s affiliation with Quentin Miller and the allegations Meek Mill made that he used a ghostwriter, it was speculated that DJ Drama was the one who leaked the reference tracks of Miller rapping verses that were used on the If You’re Reading This, It’s Too Late project.

What makes the situation even more curious that on Sunday, Walker tweeted Drake’s shoutout with a fan noting the pair had bad blood in the past.

“Please shut up because you once told Drake he’ll never be as big as Trey songs. Stay away from The Boy, you’re a total fake!” the fan tweeted Thursday night.

Last year, we reported on DJ Drama and his ex-wife’s marital issues in where he claimed she used their business funds to cheat on him.

So far, Meek Mill and DJ Drama have yet to address the lyric, and Drake hasn’t elaborated on what he meant either.

Is this another part of Drake’s calculated plans for rap domination or just lyrics in a song? You be the judge. Let us know what you think in the comments.

