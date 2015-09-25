Bow Wow Signs With Diddy & Bad Boy For Management

Shad Moss is officially a Bad Boy.

After ditching Cash Money earlier this year, Bow Wow has hopped into bed (business speaking, that is) with Sean “Diddy” Combs and James Cruz’s managerial department over at Bad Boy Records.

“It’s only right I made the decision to rock out [with] my big homie,” the 28-year-old multi-talent said of the surprise announcement with the game’s richest rap star. “Got to go through James Cruz, Bart 2.5 and Elie Maroun to get the business done! I’m on board. Happy to announce my new management team. Making money won’t be the issue. Figuring out where to keep it all is another story! Who gone stop us?”

Bad Boy as a label isn’t as visible as it was in the 1990s but currently operates as a division of Universal Music Group, is distributed by Interscope Records and houses top-tier artists such as French Montana, Machine Gun Kelly and the incomparable Janelle Monáe. Diddy also recently topped Forbes’ annual Hip-Hop Cash Kings list so making money definitely isn’t an issue with this new partnership.

Bow Wow’s last retail release was in 2009 with New Jack City II, so it’s time to get cracking.

Photo: DJDM/WENN.com