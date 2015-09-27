Beyonce Brings Out Michelle Obama At Global Citizen Festival In NYC

Who would make Beyonce sprint across the stage for a hug, besides Blue Ivy or Jay Z? The would be Michelle Obama.

After a headlining performance at the Global Citizen Festival in NYC yesterday (Sept. 26), Beyonce brought out the First Lady.

Reports CBS News:

First lady Michelle Obama introduced a new campaign focusing on education for girls, Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai earned loud applause for her striking speech and Beyonce was energetic during her live performance at the 2015 Global Citizen Festival. The multihour event held on the Great Lawn in New York’s Central Park also featured Vice President Joe Biden, Hugh Jackman, Bono, Leonardo DiCaprio and Pearl Jam, who closed the event with a rocking performance. Obama first appeared in a video promoting the 62 Million Girls campaign, but she later walked onstage after Beyoncé introduced her following her performance. “Let’s give it up for the amazing Beyoncé,” Obama said. “I am thrilled to be here tonight … and honored to follow a woman who I admire and adore.” Obama said she has traveled the world and met with young women who have not had a chance to receive an education. She asked the audience to tweet photos of themselves with the hashtag #62MillionGirls and say what you learned in school. Obama said she learned how to “speak up” in school.

Watch some of Bey’s performance, including “Drunk In Love” with Ed Sheeran, on the flip.

Photo: YouTube

