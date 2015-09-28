Drake and Future’s What A Time To Be Alive Debuts At No. 1

Somewhere, Birdman is rubbing his hands together. Drake and Future’s not so surprise album, What A Time To Be Alive—released jointly via Cash Money Records and Epic Records—debuts at no. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Reports Billboard:

Drake and Future’s surprise album What a Time to Be Alive charges in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, giving Drake his second chart-topper of 2015. The set earned 375,000 equivalent album units in the week ending Sept. 24, according to Nielsen Music — of that sum, 334,000 were pure album sales. The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week based on multi-metric consumption, which includes traditional album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). The new Oct. 10-dated chart (where Drake and Future are No. 1) will be posted in full to Billboard’s websites on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

Another Drake “mixtape,” If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late, debuted at no. 1 back in February while Future’s Dirty Sprite 2 also came in at the top spot in July.

The release of Drizzy’s new album, Views From The 6, is still TBD.

