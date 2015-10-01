CLOSE
Wale “Finna Get Loose (Freestyle),” Joey Bada$$ “Aim High,” & More | Wired Tracks 10.1.15

Wale is the frontrunner in today’s Wired Tracks, which highlights his take on Diddy’s sadly slept on single “Finna Get Loose.”

Fans who’ve been following Folarin since the 100 Miles & Running days well aware that he has no qualms showing out on another rapper’s instrumental. Hear how he navigate through Pharrell’s energetic production below.

https://soundcloud.com/scionav/joey-badass-aim-high

Joey Bada$$ – “Aim High”

Jeezy – “Pipe It Up (Remix)”

Tinashe ft. Chris Brown – “Player”

https://soundcloud.com/rich-the-kid/migos-x-rich-the-kid-freeoffset-freestyle

Migos ft. Rich The Kid – “Free Offset (Freestyle)”

https://soundcloud.com/okthishard/freddie-gibbs-ski-beatz-the-world-is-my-ashtray

Freddie Gibbs & Ski Beatz – “The World is My Ashtray”

https://soundcloud.com/damfunk/junie-d-m-funk-magic

Dam Funk & Junie – “Magic”

Sofi Green ft. Stalley – “Ice Cold”

Duane Darock ft. Faith Evans & The LOX – “Just Be Good”

