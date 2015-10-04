Kanye West, Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Attend Vogue 95th Anniversary Party [Photos]

Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2016 was lit with who’s who’s yesterday thanks to the Vogue 95th Anniversary Party.

Kanye West was the HNIP as he was surrounded by his family, Kris Jenner and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble and his sister-in-law Kendall Jenner. Also in attendance was Pretty Flaco himself, A$AP Rocky, Rihanna, The Weeknd’s model girfriend Gigi Hadid, newlywed Bar Refaeli, Oscar winner Jared Leto and the gorgeous Zoë Kravitz.

Emmanuelle Alt, the editor-of-chief of the longstanding publication, is being showered with praise for not throwing a snobbish snooze fest as she reportedly told the famous attendees, “All I wanted to do tonight was have a big party. I’ve been to so many fashion events that were, oh no—so many boring fashion parties. Tonight is about fun, and friends, and dancing.”

Check out the highlights from the Vogue 95th Anniversary Party down below.

—

Photos: FameFlynet, SIPA, VULAURENT/WENN.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »