Legendary Author Salman Rushdie Proves To Be The Ultimate Drake Stan [VIDEO]

If you are still in denial of the Drake’s vast Hip-Hop appeal, look no further than highly decorated British novelist Salman Rushdie’s latest interview with the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. While promoting his new book Two Years Eight Months and Twenty-Eight Nights, the 68-year-old author saluted the country’s beloved citizen by flawlessly reciting Drake lyrics off the top of his bald dome.

With a no-nonsense expression and his distinguished English accent, Rushdie breezed through memorable and Sprite can-honored lyrics from five Drake records in “6PM in New York,” “Forever,” “Know Yourself,” “What’s My Name,” and “6 God,” with the latter being a particular favorite of his.

“Lately I feel the haters eatin’ away at my confidence/They scream out my failures and whisper my accomplishments,” he rapped from the If You’re Reading This You’re Too Late standout.

“Yeah, I know how that feels,” he admitted.

In 1989, Rushdie was infamously targeted by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the Supreme Leader of Iran, for the contents of his fourth novel, The Satanic Verses. The order for his assassination forced him to be placed under protection with the British government.

Check out Rushdie’s Drake a capella karaoke hour in the video below.

Photo: CBS