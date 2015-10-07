Raury ft. Big K.R.I.T. “Forbidden Knowledge,” Glass Animals & Joey Bada$$ “Lose Control,” & More | Wired Tracks 10.7.15

Raury’s career is moving at the speed of light, and he’s set to reach yet another milestone with the release of his debut album All We Need (due in stores October 16).

Today, the budding ATLien debuted his new track “Forbidden Knowledge,” featuring Big K.R.I.T. Given that both artists are at their best when they’re speaking introspectively, expect their connection bring listeners plenty of gems.

Stream Raury’s “Forbidden Knowledge” below in Wired Tracks, where you can also hear fresh releases from Glass Animals & Joey Bada$$, DJ Premier & Royce Da 5’9″‘s PRhyme, and more.

—

Photo: Instagram

—

Glass Animals & Joey Bada$$ – “Lose Control”

PRhyme ft. Slaughterhouse – “Microphone Preem”

Jadakiss ft. Dyce Payne – “Baby”

https://soundcloud.com/your-old-droog/the-dustiest-prod-by-el-rtnc

Your Old Droog – “The Dustiest”

Boldy James – “Trouble In the Neighborhood”

Problem – “501”

Zuse ft. Young Thug – “Plug is Latino”

https://soundcloud.com/rich-the-kid/rich-the-kid-jumpman-freestyle

Rich The Kid – “Jumpman (Freestyle)”