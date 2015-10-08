Beyonce, Jay Z, Rihanna, Pharrell & Kanye West Sue Eleven Paris [Photos]

Fashion retailer Eleven Paris has made enemies out of a pretty exclusive group of celebrities and they may end up paying dearly for it.

The NYDailyNews reports that Beyoncé, Jay Z, Rihanna, Pharrell Williams and Kanye West have all jointly filed a lawsuit against Eleven Paris for “habitual, willful intellectual property infringers that, without authorization, usurp the trademarks, copyrights and other rights of A-list celebrities” after the brand continuously sells clothing items with the artists’ faces plastered on the front of them.

The entertainers are seeking to recoup profits and triple damages for the “immediate irreparable harm” Eleven Paris has done to their likeness. In other words, you can’t just start a clothing company and use celebrities to sell your gear. That’s not how this works; that’s not how any of this works.

Eleven Paris released a statement yesterday, October 7, maintaining that they had been negotiating with the stars for nearly a year stating, “Eleven Paris is determined to find a fair and balanced agreement with them and their advisers.”

Some of the gear being offered includes t-shirts with the phrases such as “Kanye is my Homie, “Pharrell is my Brotha,” as well as Beyoncé and Rihanna song lyrics. Eleven Paris also has a location in Manhattan’s SoHo district where the infringing materials are said to be on display for all eyes to see.

Check out some of the clothing down below and on the next couple of pages.

Photos: Eleven Paris, Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com

