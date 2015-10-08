50 Cent Files $75 Million Lawsuit Against Former Lawyers

Curtis Jackson, better known as 50 Cent, has launched a $75 million lawsuit against his former lawyers. The rapper and businessman is seeking the damages over the botched “Sleek by 50” high-end headphone line.

It’s been a tough road for 50 Cent of late, this after filing for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy this past July. In his most recent legal moves, Fif is going after the legal team that represented him during his developing of the Sleek By 50 line and what Business Insider called “shoddy representation.”

More from Business Insider:

50 Cent — who filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in July — submitted the complaint against Garvey Schubert Barer in the Connecticut bankruptcy court Tuesday seeking $75 million in damages. The rapper claims the law firm did a terrible job representing him while he was dealing with the legal fallout from a failed venture with a company called Sleek Audio. Inspired by the success of Beats by Dre, 50 Cent began working with Sleek in 2010 to create his own brand of headphones called “Sleek by 50.” Sleek missed its launch deadline and never ended up marketing the headphones, according to 50 Cent’s complaint. The rapper decided to form his own company, SMS Audio, to launch the headphones, and he claims his lawyers at GSB assured him he wouldn’t be infringing on intellectual property rights held by Sleek. Despite GSB’s alleged assurances, Sleek filed an arbitration proceeding against 50 Cent, claiming he misappropriated its trade secrets while marketing his own headphones. The arbitrator ultimately awarded Sleek more than $11 million plus almost $5 million in attorney fees.

Jackson’s lawyer said the lawsuit was filed in Connecticut court after a settlement with Sleek Audio could not be reached.

—

Photo: Instagram