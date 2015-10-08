UCLA Fraternity Criticized For “Kanye Western” Blackface Party [Photos]

The current 2015-2016 school year is still very young and fraternities are already acting an ass.

The Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity and Alpha Phi sorority threw a party under a “Kanye Western” theme earlier this week but what could have been leaned towards a splash of country music pride unfortunately took a turn down the wrong end. Students were said to have painted to their faces black to racially emulate the Hip-Hop superstar and even plump up their lips and use butt padding to create a Kim Kardashian look.

A UCLA fraternity and sorority are under fire after throwing a “Kanye Western” themed party, which was viewed by many as being racially and culturally insensitive. The school’s chapter of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity and Alpha Phi sorority held the party on Tuesday night. Guests dressed in baggy clothes to emulate Kanye West or donned plumped lips and padded bottoms to look like a Kardashian. Some took to social media to say that certain partygoers had painted their faces black. These allegations have many UCLA students upset. “It’s kind of insane to me,” said Adrena Collins, a UCLA student.”I thought the only colors that are supposed to matter here are blue and gold.” A statement by UCLA Media Relations reminded students that while they are free to celebrate in ways that draw on popular culture, “their specific choices can cause harm and pain” to others. “Put simply: just because you can do something does not mean you should,” the statement read. Sigma Phi Epsilon and Alpha Phi are investigating the incident. A Sigma Phi Epsilon representative said in a statement that the organization has “zero tolerance for racist behavior” and that the fraternity will work closely with the school to determine the facts.

Later today, October 7, civil-minded protestors are taking a stand at the Bruin Bear facility and using the hashtag #BlackBruinsMatter to raise awareness.

