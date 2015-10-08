TBT: Solange Reveals She & Omarion Were Past Lovers

Is she trolling or nah?

Solange took to her Instagram on Thursday (Oct. 8) and posted an old photo, evoking memories from those R&B days of yesteryear. Her caption — equally enthralling — revealed the flower child dated Omarion when they were teens.

“Am I trolling, or nah? #tbt to when me and @1omarion were lil teenage boo’s , but used to have hide it because I was scared dem b2k fans would try to cut me, lol. Also, @angiebeyince and @beyonce had a hell of a couple Afros.”

Question: was this before or after Bow Wow? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

Photo: BFA/Solange