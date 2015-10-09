Miguel Drops “Simple Things (Remix)” ft. Chris Brown & Future | Wired Tracks 10.9.15

Miguel gives his Wildheart track “Simple Things” a proper remix to close out the week.

The Los Angeles crooner teamed up with RCA label mate Chris Brown and the currennt king of autotune and croon Future to give the buttery smooth tune some extra life. This time, Nayvadius leaves the true singers to their man their crafts, while he delivers some bars.

Find the “Simple Things (Remix)” below in Wired Tracks, where French Montana’s “Freaky,” featuring Fetty Wap and Monty Zoo, also appears.

Photo: Instagram

