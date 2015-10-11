Cam’ron Immortalized By Stance Socks [Photos]

The euphoria of Harlem 2003 is alive and well with Stance’s latest addition to their creative collection with the new Cam’ron model.

Taking a page of out the history books when the colors pink and purple were part of a gangsta’s uniform, the Cam’ron Stance Socks are available in two pairs: the Purple Haze edition and the red, white and blue Diplomatic line, which take after the symbolism of the Dipset compilation album, Diplomatic Immunity.

The Cam’ron Stance Socks are available via their official shop. Take a look at some of their various angles in the gallery below.

Photos: Stance

