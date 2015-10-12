Kanye West Auditions For American Idol & Performs “Gold Digger” [VIDEO]

Next January will be the last time America will have to be subjected to FOX’s long-running talent search program, American Idol, but the show is attempting to go out with a bang. Following his performance at the Democratic National Conference where he was comically groomed by President Obama, Kanye West crashed the Bay Area audition of the show to gamble with his chances to making it big with his own original song, “Gold Digger.”

Both judges Jennifer Lopez and Harry Connick, Jr. were caught off guard but delighted nevertheless.

Of course, it always helps when you perform a song that the judges already know. During the opening of the iconic chart-topper, Kanye famously spit: “But I’m looking for the one, have you seen her?/My psychic told me she’ll have a ass like Serena/Trina, Jennifer Lopez…”

Watch the Kanye West American Idol audition below.

Kanye West auditioning for American Idol. pic.twitter.com/vJveHArjGA — Only Hip Hop Facts (@OnlyHipHopFacts) October 11, 2015

Also, wouldn’t you know it, Yeezus paid back the favor in full to President Obama by blessing him with a couple of pair of Yeezy Boosts. The challenge is now on for photographers to catch the commander-in-chief sporting them in public.

Photo: Instagram/Kim Kardashian