Snoop Dogg Recalls The Time He & Dr. Dre Recorded “Deep Cover” & “Nuthin’ But A G Thang” [LISTEN]

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre’s history goes deeper than rap and their chemistry on wax is nothing but evidence of this relationship.

During his first appearance on The Good Doctor’s Apple Music Beats 1 “The Pharmacy” hour, the legendary rapper chopped it up with his former mentor and explained how things really went down, opposed to what you saw in Straight Outta Compton.

“I had a house in Calabasas, and I had a studio in the house. I didn’t have one piece of furniture [Laughs],” Dre, 50, recalled with much excitement in his voice. “The only thing I had in the house was a bed, a TV and a studio. No couches. Nothing. I had a BBQ pit in the backyard. So, we used to have parties all the time. It’s just a lot of women. A lot of people over there partying and what have you.”

“During this time, we were making records. And this is how the song came together. This is how the song ‘Deep Cover’ was created. We’d be partying for a while. We’d go into the studio. I had a makeshift studio in my bedroom and Snoop came in and the song it just happened. And we did the song before we knew it would be a part of this movie, Deep Cover.”

The 1992 hit was the world’s first introduction to a babyfaced Long Beach rapper named Snoop Doggy Dogg and their platinum duet follow-up, “Nuthin’ But a G Thang” was the true icing that sweetened the cake.

And according to Snoop, now 43-years-young, the sample for The SouthSide Movement’s “I’ve Been Watching You” was actually the track he laid his iconic “1, 2, 3 and to the 4” opener.

Peep the full Beats 1 convo down below. Nothing but classic goodness ahead.

