Fans Sh*t On Rita Ora’s “Lady Marmalade” Dreams With Iggy Azalea, Miley Cyrus & Charli XCX

Rita Ora’s desire to remake a remake in “Lady Marmalade” has backfired tremendously and not one note has been recorded.

While speaking with The Sun, the British pop star revealed she would like to tackle the 2001 version of “Lady Marmalade” that rewarded the all-star lineup of Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim, Mýa, Pink, Missy Elliott and Da Rockwilder with a 2002 Grammy Award in the category of “Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals.”

“I’m trying to round up the troops,” Ora reportedly said. “I think it would be me, Miley [Cyrus], Charli XCX — she’d be fun — and Iggy [Azalea].”

The mere mention of the two aforementioned artists immediately gave fans a bad taste of “Fancy” in the mouths, and Ms. Cyrus has allowed her behavior to overshadow the talent she can put on display with her music. So, in turn, the overall reaction says the world doesn’t need another “Lady Marmalade,” especially from this particular group of artists.

RITA DAMN ORA!!!! DO NOT EVEN THINK OF remaking "Lady Marmalade" we GOOD with the 2001 remake👍 — Winny 👑 (@WinnyMelanin) October 12, 2015

https://twitter.com/faelminiel/status/653626200271814656

https://twitter.com/AngelHaze/status/653571427606638593

Check out more of the unanimous reactions to shoot this “Lady Marmalade” remake idea down in the gallery below.

