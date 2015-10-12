Kanye West Rocks Democratic National Committee For 50 Minutes [VIDEO]

Kanye West got the intro of a lifetime at this past weekend’s Democratic National Committee when President Barack Obama dropped a speech full of punchlines that referenced his Chicago brethren. No one man should have all that power but Yeezy put on a dynamic display regardless with his performance that nearly spanned an hour straight.

The megastar MC tweaked the stage set of his 808s & Heartbreak show to give fans and politicians alike, an engaging experience at the Warfield in San Francisco, California. At this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, West revealed his half-hearted intentions to run for president come 2020 so the Democratic National Committee seemed like a proper platform to get his name out in the open air.

Yeezy showed love to all his solo studio projects; ripping through songs such as “Power”, “Can’t Tell Me Nothing”, “Gold Digger”, “Stronger”, “Coldest Winter”, before closing things out with “Good Life.”

Peep the full (guest appearance free) Kanye West performance at the Democratic National Committee down below.

H/T: Hypebeast

—

Photo: YouTube