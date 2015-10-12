Ty Dolla $ign “Airplane Mode,” Tyler The Creator “F*ck It,” & More | Wired Tracks 10.12.15

Ty Dolla $ign surprised fans with news of his new mixtape Airplane Mode, due to release tomorrow (October 13), and delivered the titled track, so you know it’s real.

The Left Coast singer-songwriter produced the song alongside EAZY and Nate 3D of D.R.U.G.S. Expect all of the typical Ty Dolla isms (i.e. your girl can be my girl with ease) to make their way into his lyrics.

Find “Airplane Mode” in Wired Tracks below, where you can also hear Tyler, The Creator’s newly released freebie “F*ck It,” two DJ Khaled records, and more.

Tyler, The Creator – “F*ck It”

Chris Brown ft. T.I. – “Liquor (Remix)”

DJ Khaled ft. Future, Trey Songz & Jeremih – “You Mine”

DJ Khaled ft. Chris Brown, August Alsina & Fetty Wap – “Gold Slugs”

Jeezy ft. Janelle Monae – “Sweet Life”

RetcH – “All Night”

DJ Rude One ft. Your Old Droog – “Mr. Goodbar”

Conway ft. Westside Gunn & Skyzoo – “Sky Joint”

Jarami ft. Jesse Boykins III & Pell – “Wings”