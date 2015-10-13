President Obama Gets Yeezy Boosts From Kim Kardashian [PHOTO]

Kanye West‘s Yeezy Boost shoe from adidas has been on the radar of sneakerheads since their arrival. But for folks like President Barack Obama, one of the perks of being the leader of the United States is having your Yeezy Boosts hand-delivered by the lovely Kim Kardashian.

The good folks over at The Shoe Game reported about Kardashian’s delivery of the Yeezy Boosts ahead of a Democratic National Committee fundraiser in San Francisco, Calif. where her husband was performing last weekend.

Just moments ago, Mrs. Yeezy herself posted the photo above of a size 12 Yeezy 750 Boost and size 11.5 Yeezy Boost 350 being hand delivered to the POTUS via private jet. Clearly, there’s levels to this ish because who wouldn’t love for Kim K to deliver Yeezys? I’m sick just thinking about it. Kanye and President Obama recently put their differences aside for a greater cause. On Saturday, Obama is attending a Democratic political fundraiser event where Kanye West is performing and also giving away signed Yeezys… kind of. Tickets range between $200 and $10,000. If you’re paying top dollar, you get signed yeezys, primetime seats to watch the concert, and a photo with Kanye and the President.

It also appears that the pair are tighter than ever, this after Obama and West autographed a wall next to each other with a reference to West’s potential presidential run in 2020.

Check out the photo of Kim Kardashian hand delivering two pairs of Yeezy Boosts to the President of the United States below. Hit the flip to see the aforementioned autograph photo via Kardashian’s Instagram.

