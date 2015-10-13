9 Things We Learned From Joe Budden On The Breakfast Club

There never will be a time where Joe Budden won’t be entertaining on The Breakfast Club. The polarizing MC who somehow also functions as an open book could circle back on the show the very next day and still make for an entertaining conversation, word to his successful podcast.

Budden is back on the scene–musically–with a new album named All Love Lost dropping at the end of the week but that comes secondary to all the other drama that surrounds his life. Check out all the highlights we learned from Joe Budden on The Breakfast Club in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Instagram/The Breakfast Club

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »