Drake Wishes Lamar Odom A Speedy Recovery [VIDEO]

The entire media world is sitting on the edge of their seats, waiting for the next update in the Lamar Odom scenario with hopes that the news is positive.

Drake is tuned in just like everyone else and as he was leaving West Hollywood’s The Nice Guy Restaurant located at 401 N La Cienega Blvd when bold paparazzi asked him his thoughts on the situation, in obvious hopes he say something crazy. The Hip-Hop superstar wouldn’t bite on that bait but he did send out his well wishes like everyone else with a heart.

“I wish him the best, him and his family,” Drake replied to the photographer’s question. “It’s definitely a serious thing.”

Although the complete details of Lamar Odom’s condition, after the former NBA star collapsed at on Nevada brothel on October 13, are largely unknown, it has been confirmed that he not only binged on cocaine but popped at least ten sexual performance supplements throughout the day. It has been heavily reported that Odom, 35, remains on life support and his clinging to his life as his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian remains by his side.

Photo: Splash News