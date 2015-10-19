Gucci Mane Pens Letter From Jail, Debuts 3 New Tracks [Listen]

Gucci Mane has been keeping himself busy behind bars. The rapper penned a letter to fans, and dropped three brand new tracks for good measure.

In the letter, Gucci talks about being more than just a rapper, and how he’s different from other entertainers. What apparently separates him is that others want a major label “machine” behind them, while Guwop is his own “machine.”

He writes:

Dear Fans, If someone asked me to describe who I am? I would say that I am a man. I am a man that makes mistakes, I am a man that takes pride in getting back up anytime I fall. I am not the typical entertainer. I have made a profession out of writing and recording music but I’m more than a rapper. The difference between me and the average entertainer is the dream of signing to a major label so they can have a giant machine push them and propel them to stardom, but I don’t have that dream. My reality is I am all I got, I am the machine behind me. The streets designed me and the Trap named me God. I am a machine. They call me Gucci some call me Guwop but they should call me The Machine.

Gucci, a.k.a. “The Machine” is scheduled for release next year.

Listen to his new tracks below.

—

