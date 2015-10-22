Snoop Dogg Throws Star-Studded Birthday Bash To Unveil #MerryJane [Photos]

Let’s try to this again, shall we.

Happy Birthday, Snoop Dogg.

The internationally known megastar saw his birthday celebration start off with a fiery start thanks to technical difficulties in a Anaheim venue but last night (Oct. 20), Snoop was able to celebrate his 44th year of life surrounded by plenty of family and celebrity friends.

The event took place at Moonlight Rollerway located at 5110 San Fernando Road in Glendale, California and also doubled as the official launch party for Snoop’s MerryJane.com, a new media platform at the crossroads of pop culture, business, politics, health, and the new generation of normalized, sophisticated cannabis culture for all.

Both Chris Brown and Warren G outshined every in the rink, skating like they never actually grew up and midway through the event, the C-day boy morphed into the DJ Snoopadelic and switched the soundscape to mirror his Dash Radio station, Cadillacc Music

Other guests included Tyrese, Zendaya, Ty Dolla $ign, Slink “Black Jesus” Johnson, Chuck Liddell, Cashmere Agency Founder and MerryJane.com co-founder Ted Chung, Cashmere Agency vice president Briane Pins, Daz Dillinger, Skeme, O.T. Genasis, TeeCee4800 and Snoop’s children, Cordell and Cori Broadus.

Check out Snoop Dogg’s birthday pictures in the gallery below and be sure to bookmark MerryJane.com.

—

Photos: Dah Dah, Adam Stanzak, Will Azcona

