Blac Chyna Debuts Future Tattoo [PHOTO]

Man o man does this rap game weave a tight-knit circle.

Blac Chyna just doubled down on the rumors that her and Future were a trap house couple by getting a tattoo of his name on her hand.

Let’s count off the celebrities affected by the degrees of the separation contained in this new ink.

1. Ciara

2. Russell Wilson

3. Tyga

4. Kylie Jenner

5. J’Leon Love

6. You (possibly)

It doesn’t take a human with a flux capacitor to predict how this will end up but we’re here for it, regardless.

Peep the Blac Chyna Future tattoo down below. Where did F. Hendrix get his, though?

—

Photo: Instagram/Blac Chyna, 3rd Eye/WENN.COM