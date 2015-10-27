Alabama Teacher “Sorry” For Dressing Up Like Kanye West In Blackface

Kanye West appears to be the costume of choice for accidental racists this year and Alabama teacher Heath Morrow is the next contestant to center himself in the center of controversy thanks to likening himself to Yeezus.

He and his wife Shannon recently attended a Halloween party where she went as Kim Kardashian and he completely transformed his Caucasian skin to a chocolate hue with paint while sporting Ye’s trademarked visor sunglasses, a backwards fitted baseball cap, a long chain and a sign that read “Kanye For Prez 2020.”

Apparently the couple were a hit at the party as Shannon was seen writing “Haha some people thought Heath was really a black man,’ until the photo was deleted following instantaneous backlash.

In an effort to save face, save his job and save himself from an uncertain future, Morrow issue an apology to local news outlet WHNT which read, “”My intentions were not malicious or directed toward any certain group of people” before the 5th grade teacher who dabbled in brown body paint added “I would also like to say that everyone who knows my character and knows my heart, knows that I have never seen color in my life.”

His wife also spoke to the NYDailyNews with a less remorseful tone stating, “I didn’t know dressing up as a celebrity couple would cause so much controversy. There was no malicious intent in this costume. It’s for HALLOWEEN, the one time a year it is okay.”

The countless articles from over the years that explictly outline why blackface is a big no-no but as long as Shannon’s Halloween rule holds up in her head, we–namely the state of Alabama–won’t be seeing any progression on the subject anytime soon.

“Some of my husband’s best friends are Black,” she continued. “There was no racial intent whatsoever.”

There is a popular Internet saying that perfectly fits this last quote. Any takers?

Apology from Decatur teacher who took picture dressed in blackface as Kanye West for private Halloween party. @whnt pic.twitter.com/2H7LkIRMBQ — David Kumbroch WHNT (@davidknews) October 26, 2015

—

Photo: Facebook