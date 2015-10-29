Taxstone vs. Joe Budden Went Downhill Fast

Joe Budden was the guest on Taxstone’s Tax Season podcast. The conversation was combative from the start and ended on a hostile note.

Funny, u ended up emotional & loud.. Like they do. RT @TAXSTONE: That’s how I know bitches is slow allowing that nigga to mind fuck them — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) October 27, 2015

To sum things up, Tax often called Joe Budden a “master manipulator,” while the New Jersey rapper (sometimes) answered questions about the Hollow Da Don battle, his life choices and his various relationships.

For the most part Budden kept his calm (often taken as condescending) demeanor, while Tax was generally amped.

Stephanie Santiago of the Lip Service podcast was also in the studio and tried to referee the situation, but it was clear that Tax was frustrated because he couldn’t get the answers he wanted out of Budden.

Who was in the right or wrong here? Was Joe Budden ducking the tough questions? Was Tax belligerent without reason? Let us know what you think in the comments.

Any man act that way around me I'm wilding on him I have no respect for people like that — DADITO CALDERONE (@TAXSTONE) October 28, 2015

Photo: Instagram