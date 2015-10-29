White High School Students Cause Stir With Drake “Ni**a We Made It” T-Shirts [PHOTO]

Halloween or whatever it is people call themselves doing needs to go ahead and be cancelled for the year. A pair of white high school girls from Virginia are now raising eyebrows on social media thanks to their flagrant use of the n-word from a classic Drake and Soulja Boy anthem.

Via NYDailyNews:

In the image, the two girls, who appear to be white and are a part of the class of 2016, have their backs turned to the camera, revealing T-shirts with a play on words from a popular Drake lyric in which he says, “N—a we made it,” celebrating a sense of newfound success.

Instead of actually spelling the racial slur out, the students substituted a “16” for the “IG” in the word.

For me, it’s just another way for white students to flex their power and show that they can say what they want to say, how they want to say it, where they want to say it.

While Drake is popular, and I’m a fan, the T-shirt, and certainly the reaction to it, reveals that the mainstream use of the word from some of the most popular personalities in the world, has impacted the broader feelings about it in culture.