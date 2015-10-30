Angel Haze Is Dead Serious About Catching A Fade With Raven-Symone

Raven-Symone’s trollistic ways have been rubbing everyone the wrong way and Angel Haze is not ashamed to admit she is one of them. The Detroit native recently appeared on HuffPost Live to promote her latest project Back to the Woods, but also used the time to air out her grievances for the ridiculous View co-host.

“Yesterday I went on a Twitter rant and I asked Raven-Symoné to fight me, which by the way I totally mean, Haze told Alex Miranda regarding the Spring Valley High School assault. “Someone needs to smack her because the things that she says are just ridiculous… She said that he [the school officer] didn’t have the right to do that, but also you shouldn’t be on your phone. And that’s just excusing it for such a stupid reason.”

https://twitter.com/AngelHaze/status/659378470703747072

Haze continued, “I read so much about this girl [who was assaulted at Spring Valley High School]. She’s dealing with the loss of her mother and she’s going through all these things and you obviously desocialize yourself when you lose someone who’s so important to you. And then to have someone like an officer who has already been accused of so many things — aggressive manhandling — how can you even dare side with something like that?”

She then went on to elaborate how horrified she is that someone could lack such compassion for the things they say on national television.

Watch Angel Haze challenge Raven-Symone to shoot the fair one in the video below where as the full interview can be seen here.

Photo: HuffPost Live