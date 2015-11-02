Diddy Teases #MMM Album w/ Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West, Timbaland & More

Could Sean “Diddy” Combs new album, MMM, be just around the corner? Today (Nov. 2) the Bad Boy mogul dropped a teaser for the forthcoming release.

In the clip Diddy is speaking about how hard you need to work to be great and that he plans for the album to be “The ultimate hustler’s story.”

For Diddy that will include help from Swizz Beatz, Kendrick Lamar, Timbaland, Pharrell and more A-list talent show in the lab cooking up tracks.

MMM once had a release date of June 29, but that didn’t happen. The album will be released via Bad Boy Records’ new deal with Epic Records.

You gotta work hard to be good. Now imagine working for GREATNESS!! Watch #MMM Chapter 1 NOW! #PuffDaddyAndTheFamilyhttps://t.co/uz7mlJIHTC — Diddy (@diddy) November 2, 2015

Photo: iamdiddy