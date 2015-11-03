Summer P Walker Says DJ Drama Leaked Drake Reference Tracks

Former married couple DJ Drama and Summer P Walker are having it out in a very public fashion on Twitter in what appears to be over an alimony payment. The online beef is largely one-sided, with Walker laying out the mixtape DJ’s personal business with a series of soul-burning rapid-fire tweets.

Walker, who we last wrote about back in September as the beef between Drake and Meek Mill began simmering down a bit, tweeted earlier today a few jabs in the direction of DJ Drama that finally caught his attention. While Drama largely took the high road, his lone response to Walker’s subliminals seemed to set off an even deeper chain of tweets that went back to the issues between the aforementioned Meek Mills and Drake wax war.

“I spared your girlfriend because you asked me to so don’t go ghost and forget our agreement now, ” tweeted Walker earlier Monday (Nov. 2) morning.

She followed that jab with, “So glad we didn’t have kids. Thank God I dodged a bullet.”

There was also a little checking of Drama’s pocket situation, mentions of his girlfriend, children, you name it. It got super ugly real quick.

Drama’s response to the slander? “The 1st was a Sunday. You’ll get your alimoney tomorrow. Cool?”

Perhaps Drama deleted all of his responses? Who knows.

Summa P up in this thang, indeed.

UPDATE: According to a report from Global Grind, Summer P Walker unleashing the gat on Drama actually involved the Atlanta-based DJ’s girlfriend, Jessica Burciaga. Apparently Walker took out Drama’s daughter for shopping and posted a photo of the day on her Instagram, which infuriated Burciaga and Drama. Read more of the details here.

