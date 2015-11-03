Chris Brown Blasts Suspect TMZ Story About Alleged Lean Addiction

Chris Brown made a preemptive strike against a TMZ story that claims the R&B singer may be becoming addicted to lean (the mix of prescription strength, codeine laced cough syrup and Sprite).

Tmz is about to run a bogus story tomorrow becuz they aren't getting any traffic. — Chris Brown (@chrisbrown) November 3, 2015

Breezy took to Twitter last night (Nov. 2) to admonish the forthcoming report.

“Tmz is about to run a bogus story tomorrow becuz they aren’t getting any traffic,” he tweeted. “They called my publicist about some bullsh*t ass story. It’s just sad. Now I’m letting y’all know it’s bullsh*t!”

It turns out the story published early this morning (Nov. 3), and titled Sizzurp Is Taking Over His Life, claimed Brown’s alleged propensity for sipping on lean was becoming a cause for concern to his friends and family. The story even cites pictures of Brown with double cups in his vicinity as evidence.

It’s a safe bet TMZ is good on traffic thanks to whatever a Kardashian is up to on any given day. However, the post about Brown is still suspect. If said family members were really concerned, wouldn’t it be better for Brown, and the custody of his daughter, if they went to him with their issues instead of a media outlet?

However, let’s not act like excessive lean isn’t an issue for some.

