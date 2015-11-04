Diddy Dropping MMM Album Today, For Free

UPDATE: Listen To MMM right here.

It’s Sean “Diddy” Combs’ birthday today (Nov. 4) and he is definitely celebrating. Part of the festivities include dropping his new album, MMM, sometime today, and it will be free.

Diddy, who says he’s going to be walking around the city all day, made the announcement with an Instagram post this morning (the project was initially supposed to be available at 7am).

“GOOD MORNING NYC!!!! Today is my birthday and I decided that all day I’m just going to walk around the city of New York and spend it with my people! Today is going to be a great day! Celebrate with me people! I give God all the glory for blessing me with another year!! #MMM COMES OUT TODAY!!!! I’m very excited! #letsgo

The Bad Boy mogul also held an impromptu listening session for the MMM (Money Making Mitch) project last night. Check out pics on the flip.

