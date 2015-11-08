Tim Westwood Shares Unreleased ’99 Jay Z Freestyle [LISTEN]

Jay Z doesn’t rap much these days unless there are multi-million dollar transactions involved. Tim Westwood recently took listeners back to a period where the Jiggaman was not only the main attraction in rap but its deadliest wordsmith as well circa 1999 by sharing a previously unreleased Jay Z freestyle.

The term “freestyle” is used sparingly in this instance as longtime Jay Z fans (think when the hyphen was still in play) will recognize a chunk of the bars as building bridge for songs from his fourth studio album, Vol. 3… Life and Times of S. Carter that was released later that year.

Check out the Eurojay flow via the YouTube link below.

