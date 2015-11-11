Jas Prince Plans To Refile Cash Money Lawsuit For Royalties In New York

Contrary to previous reports, Jas Prince has yet to get his Drake money from Baby. Instead, the man who brought Drizzy to Lil Wayne is refiling his lawsuit against Cash Money for unpaid royalties in New York.

Reports TMZ:

Birdman is temporarily off the hook in the legal fight for Drake’s royalties — but only because Jas Prince is gearing up to move his battle with the Cash Money honcho to a new arena.

Drake’s pal, Jas, filed docs to dismiss his federal lawsuit in Florida against Cash Money and Aspire Music Group. Jas is seeking millions in unpaid royalties he says are owed to him for discovering Drake and bringing him to Birdman and Lil Wayne’s label.

But our Prince sources tell us the real reason for the dismissal is … Jas plans to refile the suit in New York.