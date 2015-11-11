Blac Chyna’s BMW Involved In Hit and Run [Photos]

Blac Chyna‘s BMW, which Tyga might be paying for, was involved in a hit and run early Sunday morning (Nov. 8). Whoever was driving, fled the scene, which means legal struggle in imminent.

Reports TMZ:

We’ve obtained pics of the aftermath of the violent crash. Here’s what we’ve learned. At 1:30 AM, Blac Chyna’s white BMW was allegedly speeding down Reseda Blvd. south of Ventura Blvd. in the San Fernando Valley, when it blew a stop sign and slammed into a car that was turning left.

The collision was so violent Blac Chyna’s car took out a pole and a fire hydrant. The other car flew across the lanes and we’re told all 3 passengers were injured.

Our sources say the 3 passengers saw 2 African-American women in mini skirts get out of the BMW and jump in a car that had been following them, leaving the BMW behind.

Police have opened a hit and run investigation.

As for Blac Chyna … one source tells us she stayed in Saturday night and was not driving. We’re told she often loans her car out to friends, and that’s likely what happened Saturday night.