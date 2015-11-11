Blac Chyna’s BMW Involved In Hit and Run [Photos]

Blac Chyna‘s BMW, which Tyga might be paying for, was involved in a hit and run early Sunday morning (Nov. 8). Whoever was driving, fled the scene, which means legal struggle in imminent.
Reports TMZ:
We’ve obtained pics of the aftermath of the violent crash. Here’s what we’ve learned. At 1:30 AM, Blac Chyna’s white BMW was allegedly speeding down Reseda Blvd. south of Ventura Blvd. in the San Fernando Valley, when it blew a stop sign and slammed into a car that was turning left.
The collision was so violent Blac Chyna’s car took out a pole and a fire hydrant. The other car flew across the lanes and we’re told all 3 passengers were injured.
Our sources say the 3 passengers saw 2 African-American women in mini skirts get out of the BMW and jump in a car that had been following them, leaving the BMW behind.
Police have opened a hit and run investigation.
As for Blac Chyna … one source tells us she stayed in Saturday night and was not driving. We’re told she often loans her car out to friends, and that’s likely what happened Saturday night.
However, apparently under Cali law if you lend out your car, you’re still responsible if the driver gets in an accident.
TMZ also got pics of the crash, which you can see below and on the flip.
