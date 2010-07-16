Snoop Dogg Calls Out Manny Pacquiao; “Take The Blood Test, Stop BullShytetin” [Video]

Snoop Dogg is issuing a video message to boxers Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather.

The boxers are still “dancing” around the idea of getting into the ring after Pacquiao refused to testing to ensure he was not taking perform enhancement drugs.

Snoop’s not having it and in a viral video he told the Welter Weight champion how he really felt saying,

“Pacquiao take the blood test, quit being scared…get in the mothaFawking ring. If you really a boxer show that you ain’t dirty…you bullShytetin.”

He also tells Floyd that he’s siding with him and tells Pacquaio to “holla at me in the ring…from the floor.”

Well Damn.

Check it out below.

Pacquiao has reportedly agreed to Mayweather’s drug-testing request and is waiting for Floyd’s camp to confirm the November bout.