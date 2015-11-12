Freddie Gibbs Unloads Shadow Of A Doubt Billboards Across L.A. & Drops New Cannabis Strain [Photos]

The independent hustle and all of its hard-earned spoils is something Freddie Gibbs knows much about and it is showing for his latest promotional campaign for his upcoming album, Shadow of a Doubt.

As the Black Thought-featured “Extradite” swirls through Hip-Hop fan’s heads at the moment, those in the greater Los Angeles area need to do nothing more than to look up and to see a Shadow of a Doubt billboard being waved high, overlooking the city via Hollywood’s Sunset Boulevard, throughout Venice Beach and other locations. It is quite the promotional campaign for an artist who operates solely through his own ESGN imprint.

And in case listeners didn’t think Gangsta Gibbs raps it like he smokes it, he recently linked up with cannabis curation collective Chroncierge (alliteration!) and marketing agency The Grow Division to deliver customers with his premium and inaugural strain, Freddie Kane OG.

As for the reviews, the adjectives “euphoric, tranquilizing and analgesic” have been used to describe the Freddie Kane OG’s potency. In addition to the Chroncierge partnership, The Seventh Letter, located at 346 N Fairfax Ave in Los Angeles, has designed a limited run “TSL x Freddie Kane OG” t-shirt collaboration featuring artwork by TYKE WITNES that will be available at tonight’s launch event on a first come, first serve basis.

Pre-order Shadow of a Doubt on iTunes and check out flicks of the billboards and the FKOG in the gallery below.

Photos: Instagram/Freddie Gibbs

