Kid Cudi Is Going On Tour To Promote Speedin Bullet 2 Heaven [PHOTO]

Kid Cudi is a very busy man and he’s making his life even more hectic with this latest tour announcement that will go in conjunction with his upcoming fifth studio album, Speedin Bullet 2 Heaven.

The Comedy Bang! Bang! bandleader is taking his show on the road for a 15-city trek throughout the continental United States via the Especial Tour, which starts on November 30.

The tour will actually bleed into the release of Speedin Bullet 2 Heaven, which drops on December 4 so fans who turn out for the concerts should undoubtedly expect to be treated to new music.

See the flyer below. We will update with ticket information when it becomes available.

[Complex]

—

Photo: ayesVision/WENN.com