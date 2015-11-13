50 Cent “Body Bags,” Young Thug “Hercules,” & More | Wired Tracks 11.13.15

Hip-Hop saw its fair share of petty spats this week, with artists like 50 Cent and Young Thug stirring plenty of ohs, ahs, and laughs through their social media tyranny. But at the end of the day, fans are here for quality music, which both artists deliver to close out the week.

First up is Fif with an absolutely menacing cut titled “Body Bags” from his upcoming project The Kanan Tape. Fueled by a sped up soul sample, the record is the essence of the concrete jungle and gun smoke in audible form.

Thugga is next up with “Hercules,” a Metro Boomin-produced track that accompanied a Twitter confirmation that he and the producer have resolved any beef.

Young Thug – “Hercules”

The Internet – “Famous”

Curren$y ft. Wiz Khalifa – “Winning”

WatchTheDuck ft. T.I. – “Don’t Blame Luv”

https://soundcloud.com/alexwileymusic/alex-wiley-ft-calez-chance-the-rapper-navigator-truck

Alex Wiley ft. Calez & Chance The Rapper – “Navigator Truck”

Jay Prince ft. Allan Kingdom – “Juice”

Daye Jack – “Rule The World”

https://soundcloud.com/bloodpop/nmbd-feat-little-simz-diamonddahi

DiamondDahi (bloodpop & DJ Dahi) ft. Little Simz – “N.M.B.D.”