Virgil Abloh, Yeezy confidante, seller of overpriced clothing and DJ, played Kanye West’s “Fade” during a set in London. The song was first heard during the Yeezy Season 2 fashion show back in September.

The song, which features Ty Dolla $ign and Post Malone, would definitely be right at home on the Zoolander 2 soundtrack.

[H/T Those Guys In A Cadillac]

—

Photo: WENN.com