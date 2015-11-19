Lil B Says James Harden’s BasedGod Curse Caused Houston Rockets To Fire Kevin McHale

In just 11 games into the 2015-2016 regular season, the Houston Rockets have decided to give their four-year coach, NBA legend Kevin McHale his walking papers. Such a drastic personnel change could be attributed to a number of factors such as their terrible 5-7 start, Harden’s unfocused play or even a move that was inevitable since last year’s Western Conference Finals meltdown but let Lil B tell it, it was the due to the Basedgod Curse he placed on James Harden several months ago.

Last season, as Harden’s MVP bid begin to blossom, so did his on-court celebrations, which Lil B became outraged when the All-Star shooting guard begin to do his trademarked cooking dance. It was then, he publicly cursed the Los Angeles native and made it all too believable when Harden began playing like a scrub.

“‘The BasedGod curse'” is real the Rockets coach was punished for signing off on the J harden bobble heads doing Lil B cooking dance, the Bay Area rapper gloated on Twitter in the wake of McHale’s firing. At the beginning of the current season, the Rockets organization appeared to be oblivious to any Basedgod Curse and rolled out the release of Harden bobblehead dolls with Harden doing said cooking dance.

Although it may sound silly, the Rockets may want to make amends ASAP. It would be a shame to end up with a tepid season and having sports outlets reporting on the Basedgod Curse.

Photo: ESPN