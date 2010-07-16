Lil Kim Talks Working With Dr. Dre On “Detox”, New Album [Video]

Lil Kim is scaling back from her Nicki Minaj beef to focus on her latest projects.

The Queen Bee is announcing that she’s staging a comeback and is set to release a new album.

In addition to tracks for herself, Kim’s also been in the studio working with Dr. Dre on his long awaited Detox album.

Lil Kim talked about her plans for new music with Hollywood.TV during a charity event at famed L.A. dessert shop “Millions of Milkshakes.”

“I am working on my album. I’m gonna be dropping some singles soon. I’m not concentrated on dropping an album so soon, but I will be dropping singles.”

Kim also revealed to Hollywood.TV that she’s been working with an onslaught of artists and producers including Keri Hilson and Polow Da Don. She also adds that she’s the latest artist to lend vocals to Dr. Dre’s long awiaited Detox album.

As previously reported Detox was supposed to land in stores in the fall of 2005 but has been delayed as Dre continues to work as a producer and as an entrepreneur with his “Beats By Dre” headphones.

Speaking on Detox and working with Polow and Keri, Kim says,

“I’m doing a collaboration right now in the studio with Keri Hilson…I’m so excited! So you might be hearing that song really soon. Shout out to Polow. I love you Polow. ‘Cause he did the track, Polow Da Don…I’m gonna be working with a lot of great people on my album. Timbaland is someone I’m really close with…I’m on Dr. Dre’s Detox album. I’m really excited about that one!”

Kimmy also refused to comment on her recent possible signing to Roc Nation.

Check out Lil Kim talking to Hollywood.TV below.